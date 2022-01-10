Demon Slayer's Latest Episode Is Out Of The Box And Bloodier Than Ever

In my last "Demon Slayer" review, I made a point to mention how Nezuko deserves more screen time and would definitely be more useful outside of the box. Six episodes into the Red-Light District Arc, I finally got my wish. Not only does Nezuko finally get more than four seconds of screen time, but she shows up just in time to save an exhausted Tanjiro by quite literally knocking Daki's block off. Seriously, it was so amazing and perfectly timed that my boyfriend and I couldn't help screaming and cheering when the moment came. My throat still hurts from it, but it was worth the celebration — much like Nezuko's triumphant return was well worth the wait.

While I wish she'd been featured more prominently before now, I completely understand having viewers nearly forget about her to strengthen the impact of her finally hopping out of the box and immediately into battle against one of the most powerful demons we've seen in the series so far. We also learn that, despite Nezuko's blood-free diet, she somehow still has rapid regeneration abilities and wields a great deal of power, able to hold her own against Daki even after being sliced in half and repeatedly having her limbs severed throughout their epic encounter. Her raw power is enough to stun Daki, who initially assumed that Nezuko was a weak "bottom-feeder demon."

Still, it's obvious Nezuko doesn't have the fine-tuned fighting skills necessary to completely overtake Daki: The latter is quick to comment on the fact that Nezuko mostly just seems to kick. Just think of how much more powerful Nezuko would be by now if she'd been given time to hone her combat skills and discover her abilities. It's honestly kind of weird how little the demon slayers are willing to use her to their advantage. Surely she's earned their trust by now, and there's an obvious benefit to having a fighter who can equal the demons in strength and ability because she's a demon herself. What kind of organization wouldn't want someone with superhuman strength, rapid healing, and the ability to survive having their appendages chopped off like it's nothing more than a paper cut?