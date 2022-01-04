Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Station Eleven, Landscapers, Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind, And More

Mackenzie Davis in Station Eleven HBO Max
By Ben Pearson/Jan. 4, 2022 4:24 pm EST

On the January 4, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about what they've been up to in the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter:

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we've been Doing:

  • What we've been Reading:

Chris read Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties by Tom O'Neill and Dan Piepenbring.

  • What we've been Watching:

    • Chris watched Station Eleven, Landscapers, Pain and Gain, and rewatched Dune.

    • Ben watched Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind.

  • What we've been Eating:
  • What we've been Playing:

    • Ben played Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Also mentioned:

Recommended