Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Station Eleven, Landscapers, Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind, And More

On the January 4, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about what they've been up to in the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter:

At The Water Cooler:

What we've been Doing :

: What we've been Reading:

Chris read Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties by Tom O'Neill and Dan Piepenbring.

What we've been Watching : Chris watched Station Eleven, Landscapers, Pain and Gain, and rewatched Dune. Ben watched Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind.

: What we've been Eating :

: What we've been Playing : Ben played Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.