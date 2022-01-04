Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Station Eleven, Landscapers, Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind, And More
On the January 4, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about what they've been up to in the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter:
At The Water Cooler:
- What we've been Doing:
-
What we've been Reading:
Chris read Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties by Tom O'Neill and Dan Piepenbring.
- What we've been Watching:
-
Chris watched Station Eleven, Landscapers, Pain and Gain, and rewatched Dune.
-
Ben watched Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind.
-
- What we've been Eating:
- What we've been Playing:
-
Ben played Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
-
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.