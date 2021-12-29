Spider-Man: No Way Home's Special Guest Stars Contributed A Great Deal To Their Characters

Andrew Garfield, on the other hand, was able to use "Spider-Man: No Way Home" as a chance to explore the narrative his Peter Parker never got to take after "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" marked the end of his time in the role. "Andrew really loved the idea of he's still tortured over what happened in 'Amazing Spider-Man 2' and where that left him," McKenna says, referring to Gwen Stacy's (Emma Stone) death. This, too, comes through clearly in the film, when his version of Peter says he "stopped pulling punches" somewhere along the way. Garfield's vision of his Peter Parker is one who became consumed by rage and vengeance, which makes his turn as a mentor in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" even more heartfelt.

In a pivotal moment, Holland's Peter Parker must decide whether to seek vengeance for his Aunt May's (Marisa Tomei) death or choose a path of peace. Apparently, guidance from Garfield and Maguire was crucial in writing this moral climax. "So much of that was brought by Tobey and Andrew's ideas and shaping of what they thought their characters could bring to this story," McKenna says. We're grateful the actors were given free rein because the resulting story wouldn't resonate nearly as much without their character choices.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is currently in theaters.