The Matrix Resurrections Production Designer Peter Walpole On Turning San Francisco Into The Matrix [Interview]

How did you want to honor the past while also taking the Matrix into the future?

Well, it's interesting, isn't it? I mean, this film was always talked about as a companion piece to the first "Matrix" film. It is a bookending film to the first, rather than any other kind of description. It's in the same genre, but I think it's been advanced in the overall look, if you know what I mean. Maybe the first film was quite stylized in its design, by Owen Patterson, and the way that it was shot. Whereas I think this one is far more free flowing and maybe more contemporary. I think that Lana always had this vision of taking a style that she had established, on the second season of "Sense8," in the way that she shot, to transform that to "The Matrix Resurrections."

It's very poppy, though. A more colorful aesthetic.

Yeah, it's interesting that you refer to it as poppy. I think that could go hand in hand with my feeling of contemporary. We started the conceptual design in San Francisco, right in the middle of The Financial District, collaborating as a team. And Lana wanted for us all to be based in to the heart of where the story's going to start and take place. Taking that inspiration from San Francisco, and the architecture, and the light, and the extraordinary movement of the San Francisco fog, that became the Matrix. Meanwhile, we were obviously designing the real world at the same time. But that was the essence of it, for us to be based in the heart of where the movie was sort of set and written and based.

How about creating the Analyst's world and his office? What was the essence for you there?

I think his world really shouldn't pop out too much. It should be a comfortable setting. Lana had that location in mind, although we did have a look at some other things. We were all a little bit concerned that maybe the exterior looked a little bit too austere, because of its darkness and it was perched on that particular hill. But then when you move inside to the comfortable setting of the Analyst and the way that he discusses things with Thomas Anderson, I think it is all very easy on the eye. There's nothing that really jumps out. It's a good backdrop to their conversation.

What other sets were debated or took more time than usual to decide on?

Well, the unique situation, obviously, is that Hugh and I have worked with Lana many times. My own collaboration with her now stretches to nine projects, going from set decorator to supervising art director and onto production designer. And as you know, I designed the "Sense8" finale. So we had a short circuit way of communication between the three of us. Obviously, there are other designers out there who work with directors all the time, but she's very good at listening and discussing and approaching the whole project as a team between the three of us.

There wasn't one particular set that we particularly agonized over. We went through the normal process of design and selection. Selection being locations, and design being the ones that we built. And it was a very — especially the conceptual period — pleasurable period of creating this wonderful film that carried on from iconic films [from] 20 years ago.

As you know with filmmaking, we always have issues of location availability and time to build sets and everything, but I think there wasn't one that I can pick out. And we had the Covid problem right in the very middle of it, which nobody has experienced before. So on top of the actual filmmaking process, we had this pandemic going on.