The Matrix Resurrections Co-Writers Explain Its Relationship To The Original Movie [Interview]

The tone is very different from the past "Matrix" films. For starters, it's the funniest of the four. Was the comedy talked about from the beginning or did it just naturally happen?

David: I would go for naturally happened. I don't think we sat down and thought, 'Well, the trilogy is a bit bleak, this needs some gags.' We didn't think that at all. It just emerged from, I guess, the chemistry of our writing sessions. We are older people than Lana and Lilly were when they made the film, a lot's happened since. Our view of the world's altered somewhat, a lot's happened in the world. Good heavens, it's been a busy couple of decades, hasn't it, for human civilization? And inevitably these things bleed into the, not a nice metaphor, but they make it into your art and I guess a part of that is also involves sunlight and some humor to temper the darkness. There's a lot of that, both in the world and in the film as well. But maybe there's more of a balance for "Matrix Resurrections," which is a word, of course, that means to come back to life and in some ways to come into light more.

Alexander: I think it's largely coming from the joy that we all felt writing together, but also that aligns with the way that Lana and her crew make movies. This is an operational collective joy. It was exacerbated because there was this kind of siege thing with the pandemic when they were shooting in Germany. They were constantly together because everyone had to be vetted and tested all the time, they had to keep to one another. And so some of that joy of being together, making art at the very difficult times, it spilled into the movie clearly.

When did Lana first talk to you both about the sequel? How did she first describe it?

Alexander: Well, it was the fall of 2018 and then we got together for Christmas of 2018 and it was a rough year for Lana because her parents died. We knew her parents. I knew them very well. I lived in Chicago and so they were family. And so, she had the idea for the show and then she ran it by Keanu Reeves and then she asked us if we wanted to join, and who would say no to writing "The Matrix" with your favorite people?

David: Yes. That's the story. My memory is Lana Zooming. I was staying at my in-laws sometime in September, October 2018, was it? Yeah. And we Zoomed and I think she said, "Just say yes or no. Now just listen to me for a bit." And I did, and she sketched out one or two of the foundational ideas of the film, and I'd already decided it was a yes before the question came along, actually.

What were the two foundational ideas?

David: The notion that the trilogy becomes an artifact within the fourth film. I've seen many films I'm less than enamored by when there is, I guess, a resurrection in a sequence, and it's just one more in a row. And I loved immediately Lana's idea that this wasn't just one more in a row. It's actually a kind of a fractal case that holds and encases the trilogy. It has a trilogy inside it with the conceit of "The Matrix" trilogy existing in this rebooted Thomas Anderson's world as a trilogy of video games that he had designed 20 years ago, when in our world, "The Matrix" trilogy was playing in multiplexes all over the planet. That was just an irresistible idea for me.

Aleksandar: The other thing, it was that prominence in the dominance of love in the narrative, right? Because [Lana] lost two important people in her life, her parents ... She liked the idea of their coming back in love and that itself is kind of resurrection of love as a dominating concept ... That's the thing that I remember when she was talking about [it] ... in some ways, her love, our love, my love for her parents would be inscribed in the movie. It's a memorial.