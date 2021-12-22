Colin Firth, Toby Jones, And More Join Sam Mendes' Empire Of Light

Firth appeared in Mendes' most recent film, the best picture nominee "1917." This will be Colman's first time working with the director. The actress, a frequent staple in award season conversations, is most recently gaining praise for her performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, "The Lost Daughter." Firth and Colman also worked together recently on a film called "Mothering Sunday," in which they play a married couple.

Newest cast addition Clarke can currently be seen in PBS' Jane Austen-based series "Sandition," while Tanya Moodie was a regular cast member in the series "A Discovery of Witches." Both actresses have also made appearances in the most recent "Star Wars" trilogy. Character actor Toby Jones, who appeared alongside Firth in "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," rounds out the latest casting announcement.

Despite his impressive two decade filmmaking career, "Empire of Light" will be the first script Sam Mendes has written alone, and the second he's worked on after "1917." The director's films are always visually striking and often have a strong emotional through-line, but as his first foray into solo script-writing, it's tough to compare this story to others he's brought to life before. We'll eagerly await more updates for the Searchlight Pictures project.