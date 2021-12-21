The Super Bob Einstein Movie Trailer: Explore The Legacy Of A Comedy Legend

Bob Einstein, as we learn in the trailer, started his career back on "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," and "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour." He had a ton of fans in the comedy world, including Larry David, who hilariously points out, "I think he'd get a kick out of the fact that I have to sit here and do this, knowing that I really don't want to." That is about the most Larry David line ever spoken. David Letterman said, "I think he would love it [having a documentary done about him], and I think he would want to be in it — mostly by himself." (Pardon me, but has David Letterman become Santa Claus over the last decade? I see him on camera, and I feel the need to tell him what I want for Christmas.)

I only have a couple of memories of his character Super Dave Osborne, the hapless stunt man who kept hurting himself, from when I was little, but I certainly remember laughing. You can see a few of those moments in the trailer. You totally get it when Silverman says, "The straight man is what the funny man usually bounces off of, but he's both."

The documentary is a cavalcade of comedy stars praising someone that they admired so very much, and it looks like it's worth a watch from the clips alone. Here is the official synopsis for "The Super Bob Einstein Movie:"

Written, produced, and directed by Danny Gold and produced by George Shapiro and Aimee Hyatt, THE SUPER BOB EINSTEIN MOVIE features some of Einstein's greatest comedic contributions, including his iconic alter-ego Super Dave Osborne, his work both behind and in front of the camera on "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," and his defining role as the unforgettable Marty Funkhouser on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The documentary explores Einstein's unlikely discovery and enduring career, sharing the many evolving layers of his comedy from the people that knew him best.

"The Super Bob Einstein Movie" will stream on HBO Max beginning on December 28, 2021.