The Batman Starts With Bruce Wayne And Alfred Not On Speaking Terms
"The Batman" is on the way, and as you have probably seen from the trailer, we're going dark. (I am trying very hard not to put in the meme with the tiny little bat yelling, "No, stop touching me! I am the night!") In addition to Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wanye, the film from director Matt Reeves will feature Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), the Riddler (Paul Dano), the Penguin (Colin Farrell and his makeup team) and, of course, Alfred (Andy Serkis). Serkis as Alfred is brilliant casting, and very unexpected.
As we see in the trailer, he and Bruce aren't seeing eye to eye. Not that they do most of the time anyway, but the line, "If this continues, it won't be long before you have nothing left," is pretty telling.
'If This Continues, It Won't Be Long Before You Have Nothing Left'
Serkis' other line from the trailer is:
"Dear God."
He doesn't sound happy. Well, he's not. According to an article in the February 2022 issue of Empire magazine (which will hit shelves on December 23), Bruce and Alfred are on the outs. Considering how much of a father figure to Bruce he is in the Batman mythology, that's got to hurt. For someone like this version of Bruce Wayne, that could take out a major stabilizing element of his life. In the magazine Serkis says:
"Bruce is on this nihilistic journey, and they've pulled apart ... It's got to the point where they almost no longer talk. If they bump into each other in the corridor, it's a very icy and painful greeting. They almost live in separate worlds now."
Holy family drama, Batman! I'll just leave this link here to cheer you all up.
"The Batman" will hit theaters on March 4, 2022. Here's the official synopsis for the film:
Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.
When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.