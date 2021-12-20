The Batman Starts With Bruce Wayne And Alfred Not On Speaking Terms

Serkis' other line from the trailer is:

"Dear God."

He doesn't sound happy. Well, he's not. According to an article in the February 2022 issue of Empire magazine (which will hit shelves on December 23), Bruce and Alfred are on the outs. Considering how much of a father figure to Bruce he is in the Batman mythology, that's got to hurt. For someone like this version of Bruce Wayne, that could take out a major stabilizing element of his life. In the magazine Serkis says:

"Bruce is on this nihilistic journey, and they've pulled apart ... It's got to the point where they almost no longer talk. If they bump into each other in the corridor, it's a very icy and painful greeting. They almost live in separate worlds now."

Holy family drama, Batman! I'll just leave this link here to cheer you all up.

"The Batman" will hit theaters on March 4, 2022. Here's the official synopsis for the film: