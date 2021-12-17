Scream Featurette Introduces The New Cast Members Who Are About To Be Killed

In the video, we learn a little bit more about what's coming. Neve Campbell, who is reprising the role of Sidney Prescott says:

"This feels like coming back to the first 'Scream.' It's fun to get into it again ... this new young cast, they did a great job."

Courteney Cox aka Gale Weathers (who has the very best Instagram out there) said of the new cast:

"They are so enthusiastic and they're all great actors."

David Arquette added:

"To see them bring a new perspective to the franchise, while still honoring the past is really incredible."

The young cast members clearly aren't taking the Ghostface Killer very seriously at the beginning, as you can see from the film. The big advice is to get off social media and "tape over your phone camera." We know that isn't going to work, of course, though it might be good for their collective mental health. It won't be easy to figure out the clues in the new "Scream" film. After all, Wes Craven popularized casting a big name (Drew Barrymore) and killing them off right away. (I feel okay about giving you a spoiler for a film that came out in 1996.)