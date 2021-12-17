Scream Featurette Introduces The New Cast Members Who Are About To Be Killed
It's day five of the "Scream" social media campaign #12ScreamsForTheHolidays, and Paramount Pictures has a new present for you. Today we got a behind-the-scenes video featuring the returning cast as well as the new faces. Ghostfaces? Maybe. (Check out the poster for the killer — it's a pretty great marketing idea.) We're learning that the new characters are connected to the original ones in some way. Here is the info on "Scream" for you:
Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.
In the video, we learn a little bit more about what's coming. Neve Campbell, who is reprising the role of Sidney Prescott says:
"This feels like coming back to the first 'Scream.' It's fun to get into it again ... this new young cast, they did a great job."
Courteney Cox aka Gale Weathers (who has the very best Instagram out there) said of the new cast:
"They are so enthusiastic and they're all great actors."
David Arquette added:
"To see them bring a new perspective to the franchise, while still honoring the past is really incredible."
The young cast members clearly aren't taking the Ghostface Killer very seriously at the beginning, as you can see from the film. The big advice is to get off social media and "tape over your phone camera." We know that isn't going to work, of course, though it might be good for their collective mental health. It won't be easy to figure out the clues in the new "Scream" film. After all, Wes Craven popularized casting a big name (Drew Barrymore) and killing them off right away. (I feel okay about giving you a spoiler for a film that came out in 1996.)
'We're All Suspects'
Though this certainly doesn't spoil anything for you, an exchange from the video pretty much sums up the fun of this franchise.
Sidney: "Sam, I want you to help us kill him."
Sam (Melissa Barrera): "You want me to help you, and the host of a morning show, commit murder?"
Gale: "Correct."
Come on, this looks like it's going to be a blast. Check out the video for more info from some of the new cast members including Barrera, Dylan Minnette who plays Wes Hicks, and Jasmin Savoy Brown who plays Mindy Meeks-Martin. Sam has a secret, friends, and the Ghostface Killer knows what it is.
"Scream" is written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. It's directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The film will hit theaters on January 14, 2022. Stay tuned for the next seven gifts in the #12ScreamsForTheHolidays if I've done the math correctly.