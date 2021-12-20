Nightmare Alley Editor Cam McLauchlin On Killing His Darlings And That Incredible Final Shot [Interview]

"Nightmare Alley," like "The Shape of Water," is dense but moves very elegantly. How do you and Guillermo find that rhythm?

I think it's two things. Obviously, it's just the internal rhythms Guillermo creates in camera movement. And like you say, the density of whether it's lighting, production design, everything seems to have its own natural rhythm and it's something you strive for in terms of picking performances and takes. In terms of pacing and rhythm, it's something we spent close to two years doing. There are a lot of misses before the hits.

What were some of the misses before the hits?

I think the script was 150 pages or something, so it was already a massive piece of work to undertake. We all knew going in that we were going to have a long film on our hands and we knew that in today's climate, of course there's "The Irishman" and other long films, but at some point, the film breaks under its own weight. So, the three hour and thirty minute cut didn't stand.

The thing with Guillermo is, you're constantly experimenting even up until the last minute. On the second to last day of the mix, he had this one scene that he wanted to try to make work and keep in the film. We're on the stage and he looked at me, he said, "I want to go try something." I knew what he was talking about because it's the one scene he always brings up.

What was the scene?

It didn't make the cut. It was decided a long time ago that, as good as it was on its own, it didn't help for greater good. But with Guillermo, you always are trying everything and because of the accidents that you come across, it might be the idea that leads to the idea. That is, the actual idea that makes the film better.

If you don't mind sharing, what was that deleted scene about?

Well, it was just a whole subplot of the character, Zeena, Pete, and Stan, their relationship. I don't know if I'll tell you [laughs].

[Laughs] When you say a three and a half hour cut, was that the assembly or a solid cut of the movie?

Yeah, that was assembly. I say assembly, but we're cutting daily. I'm going in there every morning and doing as fine a cut as I think at the moment, given the context of that little bubble of the scene, not in as things take shape and scenes connect to others and the blob keeps growing. Of course, you can start to make different editorial decisions, but when you get a scene, it's flabby. You keep the whole camera moving, you keep all the dialogue in.

As time takes over and the narrative starts to arise and you start to experiment with things. You're pulling lines or you're dropping scenes or coming into a scene halfway through or exiting earlier. So, that three and a half hour cut is something that you believe in for sure. It has all the elements and pieces that come from the script. Of course, the cliche thing of, you write it, you shoot it, you edit it, it's that constant evolution.

I would've liked to have seen that three and a half hour cut.

I know, it was a beautiful thing. What it comes down to really is the choices you make. You have your own sort of want for the picture and what you want to say with it, but at the same time, you have to respect it. As an audience, people aren't going to take in what you're really trying to say. If you're not exercising, sort of killing your babies and really going after things, that can affect performance and affect pace and rhythm. You do have to expect that we're going to lose some things, but the movie's going to be better for it.