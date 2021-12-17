Let Guillermo Del Toro Take You Behind The Scenes Of Nightmare Alley In This Video
Today we have a brand new behind-the-scenes video for "Nightmare Alley," from Rotten Tomatoes on Twitter. It features the cast, including Toni Collette who plays Zeena the Seer, Willem Dafoe who plays Clem Hoatley, Ron Perlman who plays Bruno, David Strathairn who plays Pete, Richard Jenkins who plays Ezra Grindle, and Cate Blanchett who plays Dr. Lilith Ritter. Not only that, but we get some quotes from writer/director Guillermo del Toro.
He said of the film:
"'Nightmare Alley' is a tale about destiny, about a character that could change his life and yet his own hubris is so strong that it becomes destiny ... The city is a ruthless place, people that are trapped inside, that are incapable of seeing the good in themselves and others. People use people. People destroy people."
Here's the official synopsis of "Nightmare Alley" via Searchlight Pictures, which opens in theaters today, December 17:
"In NIGHTMARE ALLEY, an ambitious carny (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is."
'A Tale About Destiny'
You can check out the video below. We've also got the quotes for you!
Check out this exclusive behind the scenes look at #NightmareAlley from the cast and writer/director Guillermo del Toro – in theaters everywhere Friday. pic.twitter.com/9kCStmtivl
— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 14, 2021
The story is about a man named Stanton Carlisle, and Collette says of the plot:
"It's about a man who is finding himself through the world of a traveling carnival and all the people who come with it ... The carnival world is a magnet for that type of person who doesn't feel that they really belong anywhere else."
Jenkins adds, "People with faults; that's who we are. We're not perfect, and Guillermo is not afraid to create pain and flaws. It's what makes it interesting."
Blanchett says:
"The film exists in two quite distinct worlds; the world of a carnival, and then polite society. The darkness that exists in that real world is actually far more threatening and terrifying ... 'Nightmare Alley' is a dark night of the soul, and it's driven at its center by Stanton's unrelenting desire to get to the top at whatever cost."
"They're vulnerable people but there are some very human relationships that are explored in this world," Strathairn concludes.
I don't know about you, but this has me really intrigued!
"Nightmare Alley" also stars Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, Tim Blake Nelson, Mary Steenburgen, Holt McCallany, Jim Beaver, and Clifton Collins Jr. The film is now playing in theaters. (It was originally scheduled for December 3, 2021.)