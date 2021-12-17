Let Guillermo Del Toro Take You Behind The Scenes Of Nightmare Alley In This Video

Today we have a brand new behind-the-scenes video for "Nightmare Alley," from Rotten Tomatoes on Twitter. It features the cast, including Toni Collette who plays Zeena the Seer, Willem Dafoe who plays Clem Hoatley, Ron Perlman who plays Bruno, David Strathairn who plays Pete, Richard Jenkins who plays Ezra Grindle, and Cate Blanchett who plays Dr. Lilith Ritter. Not only that, but we get some quotes from writer/director Guillermo del Toro.

He said of the film:

"'Nightmare Alley' is a tale about destiny, about a character that could change his life and yet his own hubris is so strong that it becomes destiny ... The city is a ruthless place, people that are trapped inside, that are incapable of seeing the good in themselves and others. People use people. People destroy people."

Here's the official synopsis of "Nightmare Alley" via Searchlight Pictures, which opens in theaters today, December 17: