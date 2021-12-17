The House Trailer: Netflix's Stop-Motion Animated Anthology Special Is About One Creepy Home
If you'd like your dreams to be messed-up for days, do I have something for you to watch! Netflix has released a trailer for "The House," and it's very upsetting and, dare I say, cute? No, not cute. Horrifying. Here is the info for you:
The House is an eccentric dark comedy about a house and the three surreal tales of the individuals who made it their home. An anthology directed by the leading voices in independent stop motion animation: Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Paloma Baeza and produced by Nexus Studios.
As it says, there are three stories, and we have info on those as well:
Story 1, directed by Marc James Roels & Emma de Swaef: Set in the 1800s, impoverished Raymond meets a mysterious benefactor who promises to restore both him and his family to their former status. The family soon learns that wants and desires may not always lead you where you expect.
Story 2, directed by Niki Lindroth von Bahr: Set in the present day, a harassed property developer tries to make a quick sale from a renovation. However, some eerie unexpected guests have other plans and become the catalyst to a more personal transformation
Story 3, directed by Paloma Baeza: Set in the near future, the house survives a hugely changed landscape. We meet Rosa, a young landlady determined to stay in her beloved crumbling house and restore it to its former glory. But Rosa's unrealistic vision has blinded her to the inevitable change that is coming and to what matters most.
'Underneath Every Story, Something Unexpected Is Dwelling'
Shudder. If you've watched the trailer, you will understand why I'm so freaked out by someone squishing a stop-motion roach. I know it's not real, but it's all just icky! I mean, the mice and cats are fine, but the tiny faces on the stop-motion people? This is very creepy. I don't quite know what to do with it all, but I can assure you, I will be running from dolls for a while. Especially fuzzy ones.
The voice cast for "The House" includes Mia Goth, Matthew Goode, Claudie Blakley, Mark Heap, Joshua McGuire, Stephanie Cole, Miranda Richardson, Jarvis Cocker, Sven Wollter, Yvonne Lombard, Bimini Bon Boulash, Susan Wokoma, Helena Bonham-Carter, Paul Kaye, and Will Sharpe.
"The House" will premiere on Netflix on January 14, 2022. Maybe don't put this on for the children. I've watched it twice, and I'm never going to be the same again.