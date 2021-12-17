The House Trailer: Netflix's Stop-Motion Animated Anthology Special Is About One Creepy Home

If you'd like your dreams to be messed-up for days, do I have something for you to watch! Netflix has released a trailer for "The House," and it's very upsetting and, dare I say, cute? No, not cute. Horrifying. Here is the info for you:

The House is an eccentric dark comedy about a house and the three surreal tales of the individuals who made it their home. An anthology directed by the leading voices in independent stop motion animation: Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Paloma Baeza and produced by Nexus Studios.

As it says, there are three stories, and we have info on those as well: