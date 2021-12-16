Raising Dion Season 2 First Look: Michael B. Jordan's Netflix Superhero Show Is Finally Back

Two years after gaining superpowers and saving the world, young Dion (Ja'Siah Young) returns to our screens, a little older and ready to face off against his next batch of challengers. In the time since he last led us through episodes of the coming-of-age saga "Raising Dion," the titular character has clearly spent some time honing his abilities, finessing his strengths and doing some good ol' fashioned growing up. After a long wait, Netflix has revealed our first look at the series' second season, offering a glimpse of Dion in action, along with all the people guiding him along.

In case you missed it the first time around, this is the perfect opportunity to get caught up on "Raising Dion," a sweet show that blends typical coming-of-age struggles with the added worry of supernatural abilities. It's not an unfamiliar narrative at this point – and you won't be surprised to learn that this tale is actually a comic book adaptation — but the series does have its own special charms. Much of it comes from the focus on Dion's mother, Nicole (Alisha Wainwright). When we first meet her in season 1, the single mother is still grieving the loss of her husband — who happens to be played by series executive producer, Michael B. Jordan. In the midst of just figuring out how to raise her son alone, she learns that he's developing strange telepathic abilities and must figure out how to keep him safe from those who might exploit his new powers.

The first season grappled with the origins of Dion's powers, and the second will continue his journey as the mystery continues to unravel. Let's delve into what we can expect from "Raising Dion" season 2, based on some of the first look photos below.