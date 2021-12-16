Watch 88MPH, A Documentary On The Greatest Movie Car Of All Time

There is no doubt about it. You can debate all you want, but the greatest movie car of all time is the 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 from 1985's "Back to the Future." I mean, yeah, there's the Batmobile and Bumblebee, but really, the crazy doors, the OUTATIME license plate, and the fact that it's clearly responsible for Christopher Lloyd never ageing means it's the cream of the crop. (Seriously, that man has been the same age since the 1980s. Exactly. The. Same!

There is now a documentary out called "88MPH: The Story of the DeLorean Time Machine" that you can watch in full on YouTube. We've even got it conveniently located for you, right below the description. Here is the key info: