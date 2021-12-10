Annie Murphy And John Cho Join The Voice Cast For Freeform's Animated Praise Petey

In "Praise Petey," Murphy is joined by John Cho, who stars as Bandit, her potential love interest and a cult member since childhood. Though it's a shame the pair won't share the screen with their actual faces, watching them play love interests in any capacity will be a thrill. Christine Baranski and Stephen Root voice Petey's parents, two seemingly fascinating figures rife with comedy potential. Her mother, a Manhattan magazine editor and known perfectionist, is described as someone who's "never eaten, tasted or seen ketchup." Meanwhile, her father runs a cult, which feels like more than enough information, but here's a bit more: Petey's loving father is "a charming, homespun, stone-cold cult leader with some pretty unique ideas about meditation, space, jumping up and down in a field, and how his bloodline is necessary for the salvation of mankind. He may or may not be dead."

Other cast members include Kiersey Clemons ("The Flash") as Eliza, a local bartender and reluctant BFF to Petey; and Amy Hill ("Magnum P.I.") as Mae Mae, Bandit's mother, who oozes southern hospitality and also happens to be the right-hand woman of Petey's father. The series will begin production in early 2022

Though "Praise Petey" will mark the first animated show from Freeform, this isn't the network's first time experimenting with animation. Back in 2019, two other series were in development: the Emma Roberts produced millennial comedy "Betches" and "Woman World," based on the graphic novel of the same name. Neither project ended up going to series.