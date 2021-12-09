Dragons: The Nine Realms Trailer: The How To Train Your Dragon Saga Continues, In TV Form
DreamWorks Animation has released the trailer for their upcoming series "Dragons: The Nine Realms," set in the "How To Train Your Dragon" universe. If you've missed adorable dragons, you're in for a treat, because there are some adorable ones in here. Here is the info on the series for you:
Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth's surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they've been hiding — a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they've discovered.
We also have info on the voice cast. Joining the previously announced Jeremy Shada ("Voltron: Legendary Defender") are Julia Stiles ("10 Things I Hate About You"), Marcus Scribner ("Black-ish"), Aimee Garcia ("Lucifer"), Ashley Liao ("Fuller House"), Lauren Tom ("The Joy Luck Club"), Keston John ("She-Ra and the Princesses of Power"), Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time"), and D'arcy Carden ("The Good Place").
Dragons: The Nine Realms Trailer
"Dragons: The Nine Realms" will premiere on both Hulu and Peacock on December 23, so prepare to watch these episodes with your children on repeat. The show has a total of six episodes. The showrunner is John Tellegen who is also executive producer, along with Chuck Austen and Henry Gilroy. The supervising producer is Beth Sleven.
The "How to Train Your Dragon" films are the most delightful things. We're getting a ton of new dragons here, as you can see from the trailer. Also, I will watch this just for D'arcy Carden from "The Good Place," who is the very best. After seeing her play the "not a girl, not a robot" Janet on the series, I will watch this woman in anything she does, live-action or voiceovers.
It's really nice to have this universe carry over to the modern day. It also means that I will likely be purchasing far more stuffed animals for my room and pretending that I have a child when I check out at the store. Are you folks interested in the series? Let us know @slashfilm.