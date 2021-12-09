Dragons: The Nine Realms Trailer: The How To Train Your Dragon Saga Continues, In TV Form

"Dragons: The Nine Realms" will premiere on both Hulu and Peacock on December 23, so prepare to watch these episodes with your children on repeat. The show has a total of six episodes. The showrunner is John Tellegen who is also executive producer, along with Chuck Austen and Henry Gilroy. The supervising producer is Beth Sleven.

The "How to Train Your Dragon" films are the most delightful things. We're getting a ton of new dragons here, as you can see from the trailer. Also, I will watch this just for D'arcy Carden from "The Good Place," who is the very best. After seeing her play the "not a girl, not a robot" Janet on the series, I will watch this woman in anything she does, live-action or voiceovers.

It's really nice to have this universe carry over to the modern day. It also means that I will likely be purchasing far more stuffed animals for my room and pretending that I have a child when I check out at the store. Are you folks interested in the series? Let us know @slashfilm.