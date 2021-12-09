Michael Shannon To Duet With Jessica Chastain In Musical Biopic George & Tammy

Michael Shannon will be joining the cast of "George & Tammy," according to Deadline. The limited series is set to be directed by John Hillcoat ("The Road") and will star Jessica Chastain as yet another character named Tammy. She just starred in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," which is getting lots of awards buzz. The two actors will play country and western musical stars George Jones and Tammy Wynette. There will be six episodes in the series, which is based on the book "The Three of Us: Grown Up with Tammy and George," by Georgette Jones, the couple's daughter.

"George & Tammy" will shoot in North Carolina starting on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The site reports that Michael Shannon will be singing the role, just as Jessica Chastain will. The limited series will premiere on Spectrum, and at a later date on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network.

The creator and executive producer for "George & Tammy" is Abe Sylvia of "Dead to Me" fame. Also executive producing are Andrew Lazar, Josh Brolin, and Jessica Chastain, with 101 Studios' David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari, with writer and executive producer Bryan Goluboff.