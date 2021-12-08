Song Kang-Ho Reteams With Age Of Shadows Director Kim Jee-Woon For Cobweb

Casual fans of Song and Kim might expect "Cobweb" to be another white-knuckle thriller, but the duo's decades-long partnership has been genre-spanning and full of surprises. The two first worked together on "The Quiet Family," a bloody 1998 black comedy. Since then they've collaborated on the wrestling comedy "The Foul King," the Cannes selection Western "The Good, The Bad, The Weird," and most recently on 2016's period action film "The Age of Shadows."

If Kim's recent work is any indication, though, he still has plenty of macabre thrills up his sleeve. The director made his first foray into television this year with the Apple TV+ series "Dr. Brain," which follows a brain surgeon who searches the memories of the dead in order to solve a mystery. Meanwhile, Song Kang-ho recently wrapped production on a sports film called "One Win," which was written by "Cobweb" scribe Shin Yeon-shick.

Song Kang-ho and Kim Jee-woon have long-since been a powerful creative pair, and their work can only get even more interesting with an entire production company at their disposal.

There is currently no set release date for "Cobwebs."