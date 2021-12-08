Leonardo DiCaprio And Adam McKay Discuss The Urgency And Humor In Don't Look Up

For years, Adam McKay has found himself on a path toward making movies which overtly address political and societal issues he feels need to be discussed. But with a subject so grim, he wanted to strike the right tone and approach this particular story from an angle he felt audiences might find more digestible:

"We wanted to deal with this subject, the climate crisis, which is so overwhelming and it's arguably the greatest threat to life in the history of mankind, and we just felt like, it can almost be like an animal attacking you – it can just be overwhelming. But if you're able to laugh, that means you can have some distance. I actually think that's really important. You can feel urgency and you can feel sadness and you can feel loss, while also having a sense of humor. That was really the intention with this movie after the crazy last five or ten years we've all had across the planet. 'God, wouldn't it be nice to laugh at some of this and feel the other feelings?' That was the approach. I think we get hit with thumping doomsday talk quite a bit – which, by the way, is totally legit when it comes to climate change. But I did think it was important that people be allowed to laugh and have some distance. It's also a great unifier. You can't really fake laughter. It's not a political thing. They've tried, but it never really works when you try to fake that."

At one point in the movie, DiCaprio's scientist character goes on a TV morning show hosted by two vapid idiots (played by Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry). They constantly try to keep the mood lighthearted and goofy, but DiCaprio flips out on the air, pointing out that not everything has to be charming or clever – sometimes things can actually be terrifying and scary. This was an idea McKay and co-writer David Sirota worked hard to crystallize and make sure they got right. As McKay explained:

"I do think there's this demand, because there's so much money behind the media with advertising and clicks and apps, that there has to be some engagement happening on some level, or people have to have a hot take, or be clever, and I love the way – we must have rewritten that speech 20 times and it's one of my favorite moments: 'Sometimes we just have to be able to say things to each other.' That seems to be the basic line that's been corrupted. We've profitized the very way we speak to each other through social media, through phones, commercials, shows. It's crazy to think about: They don't call it TV shows or songs, they call it 'content.' It's literally a word from a boardroom. That's how much we've profitized the way we talk to each other. So yeah, sometimes I feel like you do just have to be able to hear things. There has to be a neutral playing field occasionally that is not brightly lit with sound effects and great-looking people that have high focus group test numbers. That's one of my favorite moments in the movie for sure."

"Don't Look Up" arrives on Netflix on December 24, 2021.