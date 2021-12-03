Something's Here, Something Good: It's The West Side Story Soundtrack Streaming On Spotify!

"West Side Story" fans! Tonight (well, today, but that's not a song) you can stream the soundtrack from the new Steven Spielberg movie on Spotify! It's got everything you want to hear including "The Jet Song," "Maria," "La Borinqueña," "Somewhere," and "America," sung by the film's cast. If for some reason you haven't heard of the show (which is based on the novel, which is based on William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet"), here is the synopsis:

Walt Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (María); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works). Moreno – one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Tony® and Peabody Awards – also serves as one of the film's executive producers.

Having seen the film, I can say that the cast is pretty spectacular in the vocal department. Particular standouts are Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose, and now you can hear them show off their vocal chops yourself.