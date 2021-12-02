New Cobra Kai Season 4 Art Demands A Fight For The Soul Of The Valley
It's almost time to sweep the leg at the All Valley Karate Tournament! Season 4 of the Netflix series "Cobra Kai" is on the way and I'm absolutely here for it! It's a battle between the pair-ups of John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio)! Today, both Macchio and Zabka tweeted out the official poster for season 4 and it's setting up the battle lines for us.
This season, we're seeing the return of the previously-mentioned Terry Silver, the Vietnam vet, evil toxic waste disposal owner, and creator of Cobra Kai. If you watched season 3, he was the guy on the phone at the end. He's appeared in the show before in flashbacks, played by Nick Marini. The San Fernando Valley is never going to be the same. As someone who lives in said Valley, if they decided to do a pop-up event, I'd be there with bells on!
You're the Best Around
"Cobra Kai" takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). In case you haven't caught up yet, here's the info from season 3:
Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.
I'm just going to say it: There has never been a better character redemption arc than that of Johnny Lawrence. Yeah, he's still a mess with his Coor Banquet beer issues and his decision to call his dojo "Eagle Fang," but he's a good egg at heart these days. He also has great taste in '80s hair metal.
By the way, I've just discovered that there are several places where you can purchase an "Eagle Fang" t-shirt and I'm going to do that right now.
The cast includes Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Martin Kove, and Thomas Ian Griffith.
Season 4 of "Cobra Kai" is heading our way on December 31, 2021, on Netflix.