New Cobra Kai Season 4 Art Demands A Fight For The Soul Of The Valley

"Cobra Kai" takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). In case you haven't caught up yet, here's the info from season 3:

Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

I'm just going to say it: There has never been a better character redemption arc than that of Johnny Lawrence. Yeah, he's still a mess with his Coor Banquet beer issues and his decision to call his dojo "Eagle Fang," but he's a good egg at heart these days. He also has great taste in '80s hair metal.

By the way, I've just discovered that there are several places where you can purchase an "Eagle Fang" t-shirt and I'm going to do that right now.

The cast includes Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Martin Kove, and Thomas Ian Griffith.

Season 4 of "Cobra Kai" is heading our way on December 31, 2021, on Netflix.