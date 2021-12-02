Station Eleven Trailer: Searching For Loved Ones In A Post-Apocalyptic World

HBO Max has released a new trailer for its upcoming post-apocalyptic limited series "Station Eleven." The drama is based on the 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel, which won the Arthur C. Clarke Award in 2015. It's the story of a pandemic (in the book it's a really bad swine flu called the Georgia Flu) that has devastated humanity. Ah, the before times, when such things were fiction or things of the past. Anyway, here is the official info:

A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost.

Are you freaked out yet? Maybe set up an appointment for that booster shot. The miniseries stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Lori Petty, with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler recurring.

"Station Eleven" was created for television by Patrick Somerville, who will also serve as showrunner. Directors include Jeremy Podeswa, Hiro Murai, Helen Shaver, and Lucy Tcherniak. If you recognize Podeswa's name, it might be because he directed six episodes of "Game of Thrones."