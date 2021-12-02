King Richard Star Tony Goldwyn On How To Play An All-Star Tennis Coach [Interview]

Paul's approach to coaching was very egoeless. He wanted his players to become sufficient enough that they didn't need him. How'd you want to convey that belief?

Yeah. That's so interesting that you said that. I reached out to Paul when I got the part and I was researching him, and about what you were talking about. I saw there was an email address. And so I wrote to him and said, "I'd love to talk to you." We spent several hours discussing his approach to tennis.

Paul had a very systematic approach. I'll get the number wrong, but he said, "I'm going to teach all of my players. There are something like 237 shots, and I'm going to teach you every single one of those shots." And what he would do is he would grid out the court and he had them all numbered. It was shot number 136 or whatever. He gridded up the court and there was a certain position on the court, an angle of your racket that you needed in any given situation.

He was imparting this knowledge to his players and he felt with his technique, they would be invincible. And the combination of this knowledge, and this refined technique and intense physical conditioning, they would be unbeatable.

He was very, very committed to it, but I was really stunned that he had it all quantified. We were going into tremendous detail about it. Exactly where your racket position should be, and it was very scientific. You know, Paul is an analyst. For the bulk of his career, he was a very successful financial analyst. And that was stemmed from the way he broke down the game of tennis. I thought it was absolutely fascinating.

He also seemed adaptable, too, depending on the players he coached.

I think that they sound contradictory, but they're not. It's like, here are all the tools you'll need. If you take these tools and you're in intensely good physical condition, you will win, but then you have to adapt it to your game. Everyone has certain strengths and weaknesses and quirks and things that they need. He was talking to me about McEnroe and what his whole issue was with McEnroe's game when McEnroe came to him. McEnroe came to Paul at a time where McEnroe had this extraordinary career before he was 25 years old. And then things started to falter a little bit.

McEnroe, in Paul's view, had lacked a certain discipline and it was all raw instinct and he was brilliant, but Paul wanted to give him these tools to give him some real structure and discipline to work within. To be himself. To be his best self. It's a totally different thing working with, I think, Venus might have been seven years old when she first went to him. Maybe was a little bit older in the movie, but he was teaching Venus this same system. Now, Richard had a lot of disagreements with the way. He would insert himself a lot.

Funny scenes.

Yeah, the guys really respected each other and Paul tolerated — even though he disagreed with him — he tolerated him because he had incredible respect for Richard Williams and Richard's advocacy for his girls and the way that he parented them the fierce love and how protective he was over them. Paul wanted to support that. And that again, that's another example of going, okay, "That's what this situation is. This is different. I got to go with what's happening with this family and support what they're trying to do."

I think it was physical conditioning and mental toughness, but then he even had a different thing with Sampras. He said with Sampras it was about certain things about Sampras's serve. Paul said that there were certain adjustments he was trying to give that he felt made Sampras's serve the powerhouse that it came to be. So, everybody's different.