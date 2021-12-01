Shang-Chi Deleted Scene Offers Layers To The Movie's Tough Guy Henchman

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is out on DVD, Digital, and Blu-ray now, and a deleted scene from the film has been released on Marvel Studio's Instagram. The clip is introduced by star Simu Liu and gives us a look at how Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu) joined up with Wenwu (Tony Leung). It's really funny, actually. Though the tone is a bit different than the rest of the film, it gives Wenwu a bit more humanity and a bigger part for Razor Fist. It also refers to him as Shang-Chi's brother.

