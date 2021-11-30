Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Launches New Production Company, Partners With Netflix

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, star of "Candyman" and "Watchmen," has launched a new production company, and he's partnered up with the biggest streaming service on the planet for this new venture. Indeed, Netflix has signed a creative partnership deal with the filmmaker's company, called House Eleven10. The title takes its inspiration from Abdul-Mateen II's childhood home in Oakland, California.

Per Variety, the actor will star in and produce movies for Netflix through House Eleven10. The company will seek to "be a place where the legacy of the stories from Abdul-Mateen II's youth will live on in creative form; a home for different narrative universes, illustrating both the magic and humanity within them including extraordinary stories about ordinary people." In a statement, he had this to say about his vision for the company:

"I am so proud of the vision of House Eleven10 and couldn't be more excited about Netflix's shared passion for the ideas we'd like to put into the world I want our films and shows to be soulful in their world-building and dynamic in their character. We want to employ a creative process that makes space for magic and humanity in various narrative universes, and across all genres. House Eleven10 seeks to showcase the talent of traditionally underrepresented or overlooked communities within the industry by including diverse filmmakers, writers, and staff throughout our projects."

Netflix vice president of original film Tendo Nagenda had the following to add: