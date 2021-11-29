Ghostbusters Afterlife Gave Ivan Reitman A Stealthy Cameo That You Almost Certainly Missed

It seems only fitting to have Ivan Reitman in the film. Of course, he directed "Ghostbusters" in 1984 and "Ghostbusters II" in 1989, but he voiced Zuul and Slimer in the first as well as Man Walking Outside Firehouse and Slimer in the second. He's also responsible for some of the most beloved films of the past few decades. He directed films like "Meatballs," "Stripes," "Twins," "Kindergarten Cop", "Dave," "Junior," and "Legal Eagles." (Okay, that last one might not be great, but it's nostalgic.) In addition, he produced "Animal House," "Space Jam," "Beethoven," "Private Parts," and his son's work, "Up in the Air."

For a film that is full of childhood memories and nods to the past, it's sort of lovely that he's in here, even if it's just his hands. FYI, Jason Reitman later commented on his own post saying:

"My father only suited up for this one shot. The brilliant Bob Gunton also did some incredible work in the flight suit, however we wouldn't want to talk about the ending."

That's character actor Bob Gunton who you've seen in "The Shawshank Redemption," the "Daredevil" series on Netflix, and "24."

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is now playing in theaters.