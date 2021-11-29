Rumble Trailer: Paramount+ Movie Gets Ready To, Well, You Know

Poor Steve. He likes to sleep and eat and really has no ambition. He's voiced by Will Arnett, who could make a phone book reading sound funny. Phone books are these giant books of phone and address listings that used to come to your house. We used them as step stools, packing material, and pretended to rip them with our bare hands. No one used them for phone numbers.

Winnie (Get it? Win-nie?) is voiced by Geraldine Viswanathan, who is one of the main players in the TBS series "Miracle Workers." If you don't recognize her name, stop what you're doing and go watch the series right now. She's an underrated comedic talent and there is no doubt you'll be hearing more about her as time goes on.

The animation style looks great, and the biggest takeaway is the size of the monsters. We're talking full-on kaiju size here. Plus, they've got names that would work in a Godzilla-style match-up from Ramarilla to King Gorge. Even better? The villain is a tentacled shark monster named Tentacular, who is voiced by Terry Crews. It's going to be really hard to beat.

There is also the fact that Steve the monster loves froyo. As they say in "The Good Place," "There is something so human about taking something great and ruining it a little so you can have more of it."

"Rumble" will begin streaming on Paramount+ on December 15, 2021.