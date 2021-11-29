Listening To Kenny G Trailer: This HBO Documentary Wants You To Practice Safe Sax

Just what is it about Kenny G that pleases some and angers others? Perhaps the documentary "Listening to Kenny G" will give us the answer. Mr. G has been in the music industry since the 1970s, and along the way, he became one of the best-selling artists of all time, with sales adding up to more than 75 million records. Directed by Penny Lane ("Hail Satan?"), the new documentary arrives this week, dropping on HBO on December 2, 2021. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Here's a synopsis:

A humorous but incisive look at the saxophonist Kenny G, the best-selling instrumental artist of all time, and quite possibly one of the most famous living musicians. LISTENING TO KENNY G investigates the artist formerly known as Kenneth Gorelick, unravelling the allure of the man who played jazz so smoothly that a whole new genre formed around him, and questioning fundamental assumptions about art and excellence in the process. In his own words, Kenny G speaks candidly about his musical background, his stringent work ethic, and his controversial standing in the jazz canon.

I would say I'm Kenny G neutral. I know of his music, and of his smooth jazz sound, but I've never really listened to it in detail. That said, this trailer has me intrigued, and I'm going to check this out to see what this man, his saxophone, and his hair are all about.