Trolls 3 Will Return The Franchise To Theaters In 2023

Since Troll dolls are clearly immortal, it's only fitting that their movie franchise continues to live forever. The inspiring adventures of Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake), two trolls who live in a magical musical kingdom, will continue on in a currently untitled third film in the franchise. Hoorah? While the main cast members are assumed to reprise their roles, there's no official word on anyone's return, including franchise director Walt Dohrn.

Back in 2016, the infamous brightly colored, vaguely-terrifying toys made their way into theaters for an explosively musical animated film. The tried to make their return to the big screen with the 2020 sequel "Trolls World Tour," but the COVID-19 pandemic made a theatrical release pretty difficult — so after a brief window of 17 days, the film ultimately made its PVOD premiere and grossed upwards of $100 million. The first film, which enjoyed an unhindered box office performance, grossed over $350 million, so making a third movie is a no-brainer. The brand recognition and previous performances speak for themselves.

As of now, returning to theaters is the plan: Universal has set a release date for the third film on November 17, 2023 (via Variety). Arriving just before Thanksgiving, the film could easily thrive with the extra boost of a holiday weekend. Plus, this presents the rest of us with a wonderful window of opportunity in case anyone wants to, I dunno, start a podcast and troll their way into the movie? That kinda thing could work twice in a row, right?