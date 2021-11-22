Daily Podcast: Ghostbusters Afterlife Spoiler Discussion
On the November 22, 2021, episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Brad Oman to have a spoiler discussion about Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
Opening Banter:
In The Spoiler Room: Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Our thoughts on the franchise so far
Brief reaction
Critics hate nostalgia plays
Ghostbusters forgotten?
New Names
Ghostbuster tech upgrades
Mini Pufts
How the town connects to Gozer
Ivo Shandor
- The ending of the film
Mom and Rudd possessed and become Terror Dogs
Ghostbusters showing up to help
- Egon?!
Egon as a ghost helping Phoebe (chess, fix proton pack...etc)
"For Harold" pan up to the sky and then NYC shot?
Mid Credit Scene
Post Credit Scene
Sequel Possibilities?
- Box office
44/46. 75/144
No Rick Moranis...
