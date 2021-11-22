Daily Podcast: Ghostbusters Afterlife Spoiler Discussion

PAul Rudd in Ghostbusters Afterlife Sony
By Peter Sciretta/Nov. 22, 2021 5:48 pm EST

On the November 22, 2021, episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Brad Oman to have a spoiler discussion about Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Opening Banter:

In The Spoiler Room: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

  • Our thoughts on the franchise so far

  • Brief reaction

  • Critics hate nostalgia plays

  • Ghostbusters forgotten?

  • New Names

  • Ghostbuster tech upgrades

  • Mini Pufts

  • How the town connects to Gozer

  • Ivo Shandor

  • The ending of the film

    • Mom and Rudd possessed and become Terror Dogs

    • Ghostbusters showing up to help

    • Egon?!

      • Egon as a ghost helping Phoebe (chess, fix proton pack...etc)

    • "For Harold" pan up to the sky and then NYC shot?

  • Mid Credit Scene

  • Post Credit Scene

  • Sequel Possibilities?

  • Box office

    • 44/46. 75/144

  • No Rick Moranis...

Also mentioned:

