Dune Blu-Ray Will Unleash Desert Power In January

I dug "Dune," but I'll be honest: I didn't think it was going to be a hit. I assumed the public wouldn't care about its dense sci-fi world-building, and I also thought the marketing was a tad lackluster. But you know what? I'm happy to be wrong here. Even with the film also streaming on HBO Max, it still did well at the box office. So well, in fact, that Warner Bros. and Legendary went ahead and confirmed a sequel was on the way. And that's good, because for all it does well, "Dune" is very much half of a movie. It just sort of ... ends, leaving us waiting for the story to continue.

We'll have to wait a while until we see that sequel, but for now, we can revisit the first film as it heads to home video. "Dune" will first be available to purchase digitally on December 3, 2021. Then, on January 11, 2022, the flick will arrive on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. Here are some specifics:

On December 3, "Dune" will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $29.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $24.99 SRP on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies.

On January 11, "Dune" will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. "Dune" will also continue to be available to own in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers.

A list of special features awaits you below, but first, here's the film's synopsis.

"Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.