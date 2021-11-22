Dune Blu-Ray Will Unleash Desert Power In January
Are you ready for desert power? I hope so, because "Dune," the big sci-fi hit that has a sequel on the way, is headed home. The Denis Villeneuve-directed adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal novel is currently streaming on HBO Max, but it'll be leaving soon, too. But don't fret! Today, Warner Bros. confirmed the pic would be headed to digital in December before making its way to Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K in January 2022. With a stacked cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya (for about five minutes), David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem, "Dune" is set in the very distant future and focuses on the trials and tribulations of young Paul Atreides.
Dune on Digital and Blu-ray
I dug "Dune," but I'll be honest: I didn't think it was going to be a hit. I assumed the public wouldn't care about its dense sci-fi world-building, and I also thought the marketing was a tad lackluster. But you know what? I'm happy to be wrong here. Even with the film also streaming on HBO Max, it still did well at the box office. So well, in fact, that Warner Bros. and Legendary went ahead and confirmed a sequel was on the way. And that's good, because for all it does well, "Dune" is very much half of a movie. It just sort of ... ends, leaving us waiting for the story to continue.
We'll have to wait a while until we see that sequel, but for now, we can revisit the first film as it heads to home video. "Dune" will first be available to purchase digitally on December 3, 2021. Then, on January 11, 2022, the flick will arrive on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. Here are some specifics:
- On December 3, "Dune" will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $29.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $24.99 SRP on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies.
- On January 11, "Dune" will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. "Dune" will also continue to be available to own in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers.
A list of special features awaits you below, but first, here's the film's synopsis.
"Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.
Dune Special Features
Thankfully, "Dune" isn't getting the type of bare-bones home media release that has become so maddeningly prevalent these days. That's right – there are actual special features here! Sadly, there is not a commentary track featuring Jason Momoa in character as Duncan Idaho, but we can dream. Here are the special features included with the 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray.
- The Royal Houses
- Filmbooks: House Atreides
- Filmbooks: House Harkonnen
- Filmbooks: The Fremen
- Filmbooks: The Spice Melange
- Inside Dune: The Training Room
- Inside Dune: The Spice Harvester
- Inside Dune: The Sardaukar Battle
- Building the Ancient Future
- My Desert, My Dune
- Constructing the Ornithopters
- Designing the Sandworm
- Beware the Baron
- Wardrobe from Another World
- A New Soundscape
Meanwhile, the DVD release will only include "The Royal Houses" special feature. And remember: "Dune" leaves HBO Max today, November 22, 2021. So if you want to watch this at home, start planning to pick up the Blu-ray!