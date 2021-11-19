Mother/Android Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Is On The Run From Machines

Mattson Tomlin, who wrote "The Batman" and previously directed a film called "Solomon Grundy" (which, believe it or not, does not actually have anything to do with the Batman villain who shares that name), is getting behind the camera here once again to direct "Mother/Android," while "The Batman" director Matt Reeves is set to produce. Reeves previously directed Moretz in 2010's vampire movie "Let Me In," so this project is a reunion for the two of them. The actress shares the screen here with Algee Smith, whom you may recognize from his work in "Detroit," "The Hate U Give," "Euphoria," and "Judas and the Black Messiah."

Here is the official synopsis for the new movie:

Set in the near future, "Mother/Android" follows Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man's Land – a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.

The trailer makes "Mother/Android" seem like "The Terminator" meets "A Quiet Place," but interestingly, Tomlin has a deeply personal connection to this story. We previously wrote about how this story "is loosely based on Tomlin's birth parents, a young couple who were determined to save their child amid the dangers of the Romanian Revolution." Presumably that real-life connection will add a level of gravitas to a script that may have otherwise tipped a bit too far into familiar genre territory. Either way, I'm curious to see what one of Hollywood's most in-demand writers does when he cashes in some of his chips on a big sci-fi project like this.

"Mother/Android" will be available to stream on Hulu starting December 17, 2021.