Ozark Season 4 Teaser: Marty Byrde Looks Back On The Sins Of His Past

Season 3 of "Ozark" concluded with Navarro choosing the Byrdes over his cartel lawyer, Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), deciding that her services could be provided by someone else. To him, Marty and Wendy (Laura Linney) are currently valuable assets. That puts them right in the lion's den, literally covered in blood, though luckily it's not their own. But killing Helen right in front of their eyes also doubled as a message: this could be you.

Going into the next season, their past mistakes are sure to haunt them. Along with scheming enemies, Marty and Wendy lost one of their most reliable allies in Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), who's hitched her wagon to Darlene's (Lisa Emery) heroin operation.

At the same time, even their children have grown doubtful, as young Jonah (Skylar Gaertne) recently discovered the truth behind his uncle's death — moments after threatening to murder Helen Pierce. While Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) seems to have accepted her family's criminal status, she spend previous seasons trying her hardest to escape, including an emancipation attempt.

Along with the many beloved returning characters pictured above, the fourth season is also introducing some new players to the mix.

Alfonso Herrera arrives on the scene as Javi Elizonndro, Navarro's power-hungry nephew, who is "tired of playing the obedient lieutenant and looks to seize power for himself."

Adam Rotherberg will star as Mel Sattem, a disgraced ex-cop-turned-P.I. who arrives to get Helen's signature for her divorce papers and stumbles upon the Byrdes' dirty laundry. This is the start of a very familiar tale — yet another person is about to be mixed up in the Byrdes deadly mess by unfortunate coincidence. Mel is present to investigate Helen but when he catches the Byrdes in a lie, the consequences may be dire.

Another newcomer is Katrina Lenk as Clare Shaw. The CEO of a leading biopharmaceutical company, Shaw cuts a "deal with the Byrdes and learns the true cost of power." These new characters, the ominous teaser and this latest sneak peek at the season are all laying track for a messy end to the Byrde story. So far, they've always managed to walk away with their lives but now that we're in the endgame, there's no telling what they'll be up against.

Season 4 of "Ozark" streams on Netflix January 21, 2022.