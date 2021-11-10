Peter Jackson Is Selling His VFX Company Weta Digital — Here's Why That's A Big Deal

Movie lovers around the world are familiar with the name Peter Jackson, the man behind the "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" trilogies, as well as genre flicks like "Dead Alive." But what everyone might not know is that Jackson also co-founded Weta Digital, one of the biggest digital effects companies in the business, which has worked on many of the biggest blockbusters of the last 20 years. Now, a tech company is buying Weta Digital for a whole bunch of money, and that is a big deal.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Weta is being purchased by gaming company Unity for a massive $1.625 billion. The deal is expected to close before year's end, with a combination of cash and stock used to meet that huge price tag. Perhaps most interesting, as THR notes, Unity is specifically purchasing "the tech assets of Weta," which will be titled Weta Digital. Meanwhile, "Jackson's Weta visual effects business will remain separate under the banner of WetaFX." Jackson had the following to say: