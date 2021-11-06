Dune Costume Designer Jacqueline West On How To Make A Stillsuit [Interview]

"Lawrence of Arabia" and "Doctor Zhivago" were influences, too, right?

Yes. Big ones. Those for when they're still on Caladan. It's a green planet, very lush, and it's also the end of Duke Leto's dynasty there. I looked at the paintings of the Romanoffs at the very end of their reign for the uniforms for Duke Leto, for his entourage, and Paul Atreides. I combined that with the simplicity of Oskar Werner in "Fahrenheit 451." It was a combination of things, but for Paul, I definitely drew on Omar Sharif and "Doctor Zhivago" for his shirt that he duals in.

And instead of buttons, I use rare earth magnets for the closure, which gives it a modern effect. It could be just slapped closed. You'd just slap it up. Timothée loved it and hit it all the time. I also thought there was a big correlation between Paul leading the Fremen against the Harkonnens in war and Lawrence leading against the Turks in "Lawrence of Arabia" in the desert, where he took on a very aristocratic garb and took on the clothes of a very Middle Eastern era of clothing. I thought there was a parallel there from, I'm sure, at the time he wrote the novel was when we were all going to see those movies. I felt he was influenced also by "Lawrence of Arabia."

With all the costumes you had to work on, where did you start? Did you start with the stillsuit?

Two at first. A stillsuit because I felt it was a centerpiece for Denis and for Frank Herbert because it's the one costume he describes in minutiae. It is important, because this is a prophetic novel about climate change and how it's going to eventually affect us. And it is. When you look at the temperatures this summer and all the forest fires, we're going to need stillsuits.

Frank came up with such a brilliant mechanism unpowered by computers or LEDs that's something totally mechanized by the motion of the human body, by the musculature, by walking, running, turning, twisting, sitting, and it turned this bodysuit into a distillery. He described all the tubing and the nosepiece and how it pulls oxygen from the air, from the atmosphere and helps turn this distillation of body waste fluids into drinking water and a cooling system throughout the body.

The first thing was we sat down with Keith Christensen, a brilliant, brilliant concept artist who was obsessed with "Dune" from when he was a kid. We started working on iterations of it and put, I think, three finished drawings in front of Denis. Denis, because he's an auteur director and he felt this project so deeply, the first one we put in front of him, was of course our favorite. And he said, "Jacqueline, I deeply love it." We nailed it early on for Denis, at least. I hope for the audience, and it seems it's getting a lot of really incredible feedback. I then took it to Jose Fernandez at Ironhead who's done costumes like Wonder Woman and Batman. He's an incredible sculptor beyond working on superheroes. His sculptures won all kinds of prizes, and he started sculpting the prototype in his studio at Ironhead here in L.A.

When we felt we had the fabrication down, we got a textile artist here in L.A. to make the micro sandwich of layers of fabric. We still needed it to be cool on our actors in shot. Though, it didn't really function as the distillery, it was still cooling. We used wicking fabrics and mesh and cottons and things that would be cool and would wick respiration away from the actors' bodies in the desert. So in fact, it did work to an extent. Then we hired a team of brilliant artists, mostly from London, and each artist took a part of the suit. They molded all the parts because each suit had to be individually made for each actor.

They were molded to their bodies. It was Lady Jessica all the way to Duncan Idaho, who is huge. We set up a factory and each part of the factory in the assembly line made a part of it individually for each actor. Each individual stillsuits took this army of, I think, four different departments. The head piece, the nose piece, footwear, and the gloves, and all of that. It was a labor of love by a lot of people. The second costume that was rather first up in the process was Baron Harkonnen, this long black silk muumuu.