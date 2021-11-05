Finch Director Miguel Sapochnik Didn't Want To Make A Science Fiction Movie [Interview]

Tom Hanks has to be one the most emotionally intuitive actors around. In that regard, how is he as a collaborator?

I think he's incredibly pragmatic about the way that he approaches stuff. It's an interesting process to watch. You don't quite know what he's going to do until he goes and does it, and then he's very open to taking direction and molding what he's doing and listening to what I had to say as a director. He'll adjust his performance when it doesn't feel right, looking for what does feel right, instead of reaching that point of, sometimes you'll find actors who reach a point of saturation where they feel like they don't understand what you want. They don't feel that you're articulating it correctly and they don't know what to do. They kind of want to move on. Tom didn't do that; he was very patient.

He wanted to find the answer. And so, when we hit the right tone for a scene, rather than try and then chase it too much, we would go, okay, we've got it. Now we move on. Because in a sense, one of the things that Tom is really good at is like, if he finds it, he nails it and you don't need to do multiple different takes.

You know from the beginning Finch is dying. There is something about watching Tom Hanks dying that's especially painful. Tom Hanks being Tom Hanks, did you know that would affect the audience?

Definitely. I was wary, and I love a good challenge. What happens if I take out one major movie star? Obviously, from a story perspective. We did a lot of tests at the beginning where we actually broke him down physically. He lost a lot of weight. We definitely reached a point where we were looking at some of the screen tests we had done, and we were like, we've gone too far.

There were moments where we pushed it so far where it's hard to look at, and even more so the fact that it's Tom Hanks. We need to pullback, because in a way, it was no longer servicing the story. It's not just a movie about dying. It's a movie about growing up, too, and so striking the balance, where it can both be dark, can have this bleak context, but also have hope and optimism in it, that was important. I didn't want us to hamstring ourselves by having a lead character who was so emaciated that it was hard to watch and hard to look at, but we tried it.

The other day, I was looking through some early stills that we had of the screen tests. I got to some of the ones where he's in a really bad way. I'm glad that we didn't go there, because it may have been scientifically accurate, but emotionally, it would've overpowered everything. You can't find hope at that point because as an audience member, you'd probably sit there and go, "You can't do that."

It is unconventional to not only kill your star, but also establish it in the beginning. Did you ever get a note, like, "What if Finch found a cure?"

I don't think we ever got the note that Finch had to survive. We definitely got in no uncertain terms, very, very strong notes that the dog couldn't possibly perish. And that was interesting because, again, the irony being, Tom Hanks is okay, but you kill the dog and you're in trouble. I thought that was always quite funny how strongly people feel about that. I had been warned on many occasions, whatever you do, don't kill the dog.

Was Jeff on the table? Was he an option to kill?

Everyone's on the table, man. I mean, let's face it, you've got to be prepared to kill your darlings. I think we made the right decisions in the end and made the appropriate decisions for the movie we're making for its audience. It's one of the most interesting things, I've made a lot of dark stuff. I've made a lot of really heavy stuff. "Finch" was a real challenge to maintain hope, for me to not go off to the dark side, not because I wanted to, but because hopes are much more amorphous and complicated and delicate and fragile things.

I realized through doing this movie, it's much easier to go to the dark side than it is to use a light. I mean, it really is. It's like, the dark side of the force is all about temptation, fear and jealousy, whereas the light side of the force is a different matter entirely.