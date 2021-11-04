A Journal For Jordan Trailer: Denzel Washington Directs Michael B. Jordan

If the imminent bittersweetness of this story isn't obvious, the words "based on a true story" flash across the screen to let it sink in. On one hand, "A Journal for Jordan" looks like another by-the-numbers autobiographical drama — Coldplay's "Fix You" playing through tear-stricken scenes of distress probably doesn't help — but on the other hand, when have cliches ever hurt anyone? Anyway, it's hard to resist the allure of Denzel Washingotn's direction or Michael B. Jordan's power as a lead. Though we only get a brief glimpse at his chemistry with newcomer Chanté Adams, it looks promising.

"A Journal For Jordan" tells a story of "love beyond words," when an unlikely romance ignites between a journalist (Adams) and a soldier. Their relationship is tested once he's deployed to Iraq, but the journal keeps him grounded in their love — especially when it comes to their infant son, Jordan. There, he writes about their once-in-a lifetime love and offers advice, for the many lessons he wants his son to learn. As for Adams' Dana, she continues to raise their son and reflects on their life-altering love story.

For more details, here's the official synopsis:

"Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family and the all-too-human cost of war."

Based on the true story of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy's love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, the adaptation comes from the Academy-Award nominated screenwriter behind "Mudbound," Virgil WIlliams. With direction by Denzel Washington and the star power of Michael B. Jordan, this film is sure to turn a few heads.

"A Journal for Jordan" arrives in theaters on December 25, 2021.