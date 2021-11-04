A Journal For Jordan Trailer: Denzel Washington Directs Michael B. Jordan
In "A Journal For Jordan," Michael B. Jordan stars as the romantic lead we always knew he could be. Based on the memoir of the same name, the story is told through the lens of a journal written for a deployed soldier's son. From the looks of the latest trailer, the film balances retelling a love story between two parents, and dealing with the aftermath of war, as they raise their son.
Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan) is a soldier deployed to Iraq, who's encouraged by his wife to keep a journal addressed to their infant son. "Tell him who you are and what you believe in," she directs, when he unwraps the notebook. "And tell him you love him."
"A Journal For Jordan" comes from director Denzel Washington ("Fences," "The Great Debaters"), and you can check out the new trailer below.
A Journal For Jordan
If the imminent bittersweetness of this story isn't obvious, the words "based on a true story" flash across the screen to let it sink in. On one hand, "A Journal for Jordan" looks like another by-the-numbers autobiographical drama — Coldplay's "Fix You" playing through tear-stricken scenes of distress probably doesn't help — but on the other hand, when have cliches ever hurt anyone? Anyway, it's hard to resist the allure of Denzel Washingotn's direction or Michael B. Jordan's power as a lead. Though we only get a brief glimpse at his chemistry with newcomer Chanté Adams, it looks promising.
"A Journal For Jordan" tells a story of "love beyond words," when an unlikely romance ignites between a journalist (Adams) and a soldier. Their relationship is tested once he's deployed to Iraq, but the journal keeps him grounded in their love — especially when it comes to their infant son, Jordan. There, he writes about their once-in-a lifetime love and offers advice, for the many lessons he wants his son to learn. As for Adams' Dana, she continues to raise their son and reflects on their life-altering love story.
For more details, here's the official synopsis:
"Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family and the all-too-human cost of war."
Based on the true story of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy's love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, the adaptation comes from the Academy-Award nominated screenwriter behind "Mudbound," Virgil WIlliams. With direction by Denzel Washington and the star power of Michael B. Jordan, this film is sure to turn a few heads.
"A Journal for Jordan" arrives in theaters on December 25, 2021.