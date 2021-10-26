Free Guy Producer Designer Ethan Tobman Couldn't Avoid Grand Theft Auto [Interview]

Before talking to Shawn Levy about "Free Guy," you did a month or two of sketching out ideas. What were those early ideas?

Oh, man. I mean, that was one of the most unique, free-spirited, and creatively rich months I think I've ever had working in film. I mean, the script was very strong and the idea was great. Shawn had a very clear vision of what he wanted to do, but at that moment, was bringing in Zak Penn, who's a world builder in his own right, to re-concept and re-approach some of the characters and some of the visuals. Shawn knew I was a gamer and he knew I had a lot of visual music videos under my belt. He said, "I'd like you to pitch sequences here to Zak that might end up becoming part of the script. And even if they don't, they might inspire something else."

So I got to hire a pre-viz company and create effect sequences, create story boarded sequences, before visual effects had ever started; before the script was even finished. Some of them made it into the movie. In particular, I pitched the idea of a highway or an avenue that a car is racing down with the buildings closing in, and Shawn loved it. And we did it. Who knows what that sequence ended up costing, but it was based off a one-sentence pitch and then a few days of drawing.

I spent two days with Zak when he was writing, pitching ideas. He's a video game expert, and we literally ended up playing games together, and again, creating this environment of best idea wins. PAs gave great ideas that ended up in the script. Actors gave ideas. Shawn is very much a person who's open to whoever ends up screaming out the thing that clicks, being the one who uses it. And yeah, in that month, I just looked at everything from gardens in Vietnam to rock formations in Iceland. They all made it into the movie.

You mentioned your background with the music videos. A video like "All The Stars," there's a lot of CG, obviously, in a video like that. How much does that affect your work? How much are you working with visual effects supervisors when designing?

It's a constant and very relevant question in the world I work in today. When do you know when to stop building and when do you hand it over? And also, who designs all of that extra elements that are created digitally? I'm a firm believer in, and I have a great relationship with, visual effects supervisors who embrace the idea that it starts with the production design, and then VFX runs with it. And of course, they flesh it out. They make it better. They add ideas. That's the process of creating art. But it does start in the art department and it often starts in me drawing.

So for example, in something like "All The Stars," or in an Ariana Grande video, "No Tears Left to Cry," or in "Formation" for Beyonce, there's a lot more being built than I think people realize. And then, visual effects will end up maybe copying it and repeating it, tweaking the angle. And that's why it ends up looking so real, is you're using real elements and you're employing them in 2.5D set extensions. When VFX is tasked with the task of building 3D completely from scratch, it puts a lot of pressure on them to create something real. It doesn't always sell to increasingly savvy audience eyes. So, I try to either build everything that I can, that they'll scan and use, or draw everything that I can that they'll end up animating and bringing to life.