The Unforgivable Trailer: Sandra Bullock Is An Ex-Con Who Can't Escape Her Past

I like Sandra Bullock. I think she's a talented performer, and she has a certain spark, a certain charming, affable energy, that helped make her endearing to moviegoers the world over. While I think Bullock is always best when she's playing a part with a certain lightness – even her doomed "Gravity" character has a sense of humor – she occasionally dabbles in ultra-serious roles. "The Unforgivable" certainly looks to fit into that category, with Bullock looking haggard and unkempt in pretty much every shot seen in the trailer above.

"The Unforgivable" has Bullock playing a cop killer who gets out of prison and tries to rebuild her life. That includes trying to reconnect with her much younger sister. But everywhere Bullock's character turns she finds people unwilling to give her a second chance. As Viola Davis' character yells at one point, Bullock's character is "not a victim." Here's "The Unforgivable" synopsis: