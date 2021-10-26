32% Of Fans Want To See This Marvel Comics Hero In The MCU

Back in August 2020, it was reported that Olivia Wilde ("Booksmart") had been tapped to direct an untitled Marvel movie for Sony Pictures. All that was known at the time is that it would be a female character, and that it would be one of the characters related to Spider-Man, since Sony still controls the movie rights to the franchise. While no confirmation was provided, it was rumored that "Spider-Woman" was the movie in question.

Interestingly enough, Wilde was interviewed shortly after the fact and, though she didn't mention Spider-Woman by name, she did name-drop Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios. This seems to imply that he is involved, which could further imply, if we allow for lots of speculation and/or hope, that the character may be included in the MCU. Said Wilde:

"All I can say is that this is by far the most exciting thing that's happened to me because not only do I get to tell a story that – listen to me, trying to avoid Kevin Feige's pellet gun. We are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, this superhero space, and infuse it with their own perspective. Not only do I get to tell the story as a director, but I get to develop the story, and that was what made it so incredible for me. I get to do it with the aforementioned Katie Silberman. She and I love to do all sorts of things together, but our love started with Booksmart. To know that we went from telling a story about female friendship in high school to this other stratosphere now is just super exciting."

"Venom" and the other Sony movies aren't currently in the MCU. "Spider-Woman," should the movie come to pass, would seemingly fall in the same category. So, the good news is, the character is seemingly in play. The bad news is, she may not be in the MCU. Then again, based on Wilde's comments, as well as some multiverse happenings that have been brewing as of late, who knows? These fans may get their wish.