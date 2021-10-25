How Ron's Gone Wrong Directors Made A Film About Connection While Disconnected [Interview]

Tell me a little about your collaboration process with Sarah.

Jean-Philippe: Sarah is one of the writers as well as the director on this project, and she is kind of the keeper of the story in so many ways. And she's a master storyteller. We kind of split ourselves across departments and then we would come back, we'd argue a lot. But Sarah's instincts are super strong in terms of storytelling, and it was important that she was forging that path. At the same time, we're feisty creatives, and we wanted to fight, we've all tried to fight for the best movie. In the end, it can't all be three opinions. We have to, in the end, distill it down. And actually, sometimes it's great to have an editor who can kind of go, 'This is the right way we should do it.' Props to Sarah, in terms of holding the reins of story whilst we were in the trenches of animation and layout.

Love it.

Octavio: Just to add to [that] for my experience, I believe we were just at a place where this is a great opportunity for growth and also to have opinions and just to flex the muscles of what is your voice, your film voice. So it's been pretty amazing. And for us, I'm accustomed to [ ... ] at Pixar, it is all about collaboration. It's a constant arguing of ideas. And you all kind of know we're just trying to make the best film at the end of the day.

I also know that thematically, you both mentioned being parents, the film hits really hard about our increasing over-reliance on technology, especially socially. And I was just wondering to get your take on that theme and how it relates to the film and what it means to you.

Jean-Philippe: At its most simple level we really wanted to kind of explore, to lay out the foundation of what is a real friendship and what is a positive friendship. Because of the way an algorithm works or the way an AI works of connecting children with other children that like the same stuff... it's a noble impulse at the beginning of the movie, but actually it's kind of illustrating that you get kind of tribalized when you get stuck in your own little pocket, you're not exposed to things that challenge you, or to stories that can enrich your life, or to characters or people that come enrich or deep in your life. So with Ron and Barney, they're basically building a friendship where there's no algorithm, there's no software... and he's an idiot, the robot's an idiot. But what we wanted to do is like... 'okay, make that the starting point of their friendship and then watch it develop.' And it's that messiness of it that is actually the best part of it, so that's kind of what we're trying to say.