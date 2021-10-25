Zazie Beetz Took A Crash Course In Westerns While Making The Harder They Fall [Interview]

So your character Mary has this really interesting relationship with Trudy [Regina King] where they kind of have some understanding, but there's also a lot more behind it... Can you talk about that?

Yeah. I like that you bring that up because I feel like we both tried to approach the characters as yes, we are sort of in a loose term kind of enemies, I suppose. But also I think we have great respect for one another and respect each other for what we are known for, have done in the past, sort of in the context of the film. And I think even when we meet each other in the film, I feel like there's this, "Ah, I've heard of you." And I liked the idea of, "I see you for what you've done and what you've accomplished. That doesn't mean I can't eliminate you." But I thought that I liked that element of mine and Trudy's relationship and arc throughout the film.

Right, because when it comes down to it, Mary is like, "She's mine to take," and you get this grand, epic showdown. What was it like prepping and shooting that scene?

Which was super fun. And honestly, by the time we finished shooting that, Regina and I and also our two stunt doubles, we felt very... Like a girl power moment. Because it was all of us women figuring out this huge stunt scene. It took a long time to rehearse and to get right, the choreography. And it took a few days to shoot. And when we finally finished it, we felt really like, "Wow, that was a huge sort of climactic moment for our characters." But then also it was like, we... As women, we figured that out together, did that together. And so that was a cool moment.

How did it compare to other action you've done, like in Deadpool? Or even in "Bullet Train" coming up?

There's that one sort of large hand-to-hand combat scene that Regina and I have, but beyond that, I would say the majority of our training focused on horseback riding and sort of old gun handling, which is different than in "Deadpool" where you're working with sort of more modern renditions of weaponry, I suppose. It was cool to see more of the mechanics of something and to work with sort of old mechanisms and it felt different versus in "Deadpool," there's a large focus on combat. And in this one, the training was really horse and what is your gun trickery and stuff like that. And so it felt a little more technical rather than stamina and bulk in a way. And these people are functioning in the world and running around in the world. And how do you look natural in that versus just looking cool punching? And really getting comfortable with your horse and getting so comfortable that it feels like second nature, with the guns you're using. And so, yeah, I would say in terms of that, it felt different.