The Harder They Fall Director Jeymes Samuel Is Reclaiming The Old West [Interview]

So, this was really, really fun to watch. Especially because Westerns are so much about, "this is quintessential America" and "these are our roots." But as you've said so many times, that's a lot more complicated for Black people, for women, for people of color. So, for you, is that what the New West is supposed to represent?

For me, that is exactly what the New West is supposed to represent. I would say that's what the Old West was also. Obviously, there weren't people of color working in those power positions in Hollywood when a lot of the westerns were being made. There weren't a slew of Black directors working in Hollywood, getting big budgets and big movies in the 30s and 40s, and 50s. Even though there were pockets of Black people actually making films and making westerns, like The Bronze Buckaroo with Herb Alpert and stuff. And those are old, old, old movies. But people just never had a voice. There wasn't a slew of prominent female directors working in the 40s getting big Hollywood projects. So we wouldn't have female voices to give us a more accurate depiction of the Old West. It didn't happen.

For me, I love westerns so much, even though they fed us those storylines through a really narrow scope. I still love the westerns. I still love the genre, I loved the horses, I love everything about the saloons and just all the quick draws and the High Noon, Gary Cooper. I loved all of that stuff. I just thought they could be much more. Growing up, I would read as much as I can and find out about all of these real life characters, and read as much information as I could get on them. So it was just literally, almost like breathing for me to have my debut film be a Western with all real characters and just try to bring balance to the force.

You've said it took a lot of research to figure out how to bring them all to screen. So then how did the cast come together and how did you know who would embody these characters that you spent so much time with?

Well it was interesting because I wasn't making a biopic, I was making a fictional story. So what I wanted to do was get the people that were embodying the characters in the story. For instance, the real Rufus Buck was executed at 18 years old.... Idris Elba is not 18. The real Cherokee Bill, he was super, super fair-skinned and could pass almost for white, right? He was of mixed ethnicities, but he could pass for white. LaKeith can't. So, it wasn't necessarily about casting for historical accuracy, it was literally just for this tale I was telling, so we could watch it, enjoy all of these people that we've never seen portrayed before, and all these people that everyone said never existed. And at the end of this movie, know that they all existed and just go and research, and see what they really looked like, who they were, how they lived, and just find out all of this information about them.

I think "The Harder They Fall" is wicked, because it does all of that. Where are you going to get a movie where you have Bass Reeves, Cherokee Bill, Nat Love, Bill Pickett, Stagecoach Mary, Gertrude Smith, Jim Beckwourth, Wiley Escoe? Wiley Escoe has never been depicted in the history of any type of film! So you have all of these in one fell swoop, just so you can watch this film and go, "Wow, these people actually existed." And go and do your research and stop saying we were slaves in the Old West, it's incorrect.

Was that always the plan? To pull them all together, through time, and throw them into the ring together?

That was always the plan. Always, since I was a kid, I used to go, "Man, I'm going to make a Western one day. It's going to have all of these people in it." Because people would argue with me that these people existed. I would see arguments on YouTube. I shot a short film a while back, like a decade ago. I cast Erykah Badu, as Stage Coach Mary, and people would be arguing like, "These people didn't exist," but now people are talking about what they look like. It's a beautiful thing. I'm like, "Ahhhh. Finally, we're done." It's awesome. Awesome.