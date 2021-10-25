Free Guy Stunt Coordinator Chris O'Hara On Crafting Physical Comedy And John Wick [Interview]

You've said before a lot of actors want to do as many stunts as they can, but when is it just not possible?

Audiences are really smart these days, and so they can see where you go, oh, there's the double and there's the switch. We want to put the actors in as much as we can because, again, the audience is smart. If we can put the actor in as much as possible, it just makes it better. There are definitely situations for some of the big throws and stuff like that, where we can have Ryan Reynolds doing that because we want him to be there for the acting, which is why we're all there. Tom Cruise is an anomaly in his own right. Yes, he's an anomaly. I just think for scheduling-wise on movies and the time it takes to shoot and all the scenes, sometimes it's just not possible for the actor to do everything.

Ryan is a super athletic and super talented individual, and he was able to do a lot of this stuff. But he has no problem if his stunt double come in, but when it's comedy... There's also, pain is comedy, right? The harder you hit, the funnier it is. Ryan knows that.

A lot of physical comedy in the film, so when you're working on stunts, how much was comedy driving your choices?

It's huge because when you're in an action comedy like, you just don't want to think, here's a fight scene. Let's do a fight scene. What we don't understand is sometimes as stunt guys it's like, okay well, the pacing in the script is based on comedy. A line has to get hit. And so, you got to build all of that stuff into these fight scenes and think about it from a little bit of a different standpoint, not just action for action, but action driven by story. And so, that's the difference between an action movie and a comedic action movie. There's got to be those beats in there that let the comedy come out.

How talented of performers do stunt doubles need to be then, especially with physical comedy and capturing an actor's mannerisms?

Well, a really convincing double is looking like the actor, so that definitely helps the more we can shoot with a double that looks just like the actor. It just helps out for a lot of the edits. There are some doubles out there that you can basically shoot face on that you can get away with a lot of stuff. And then, just somebody having a relationship I think with the actor? The double we used on "Free Guy" has done a bunch of movies with Ryan. They have a good working relationship and, like you said, the mannerisms are key. How's he going to do it? And again, being a great stunt double is also looking at the character, right?

I'm just not a stunt guy there to crash down on the ground. I have to think how my body moves or how Guy would be. Daniel Stevens, I mean, he did great. He did great. He looks like Ryan, he has the mannerisms down, and he took the character of Guy and embodied it. I think it played out really, really well.