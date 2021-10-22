Dune Star Jason Momoa Is Honored To Be Working With Denis Villeneuve [Interview]

What was I saying? Sorry, bro.

You said how certain parts of Duncan were familiar to you, but other characteristics were new for you to play.

Well, I've never really played anyone, like I was saying, that serves. I've always played these outlaws, outcasts, renegades, and kings. I've never played someone that's literally giving everything over to just service, to be humbled to be playing this, to take care of Timothée's character.

I have all these different people I grew up with, who I just idolized. They'd go out on these expeditions and journeys, and they'd come back and tell all these stories. I really never got to play something like that. What we did, when we got there, I went out with my team and it's about three of us, and we just went out and shot in the desert, like every time that we were off.

I would go around by myself and kind of stay in that character and really do that. I came back and I showed Denis this little cut that we made. And he's like, "What, did you shoot this thing?" I was like, "We went out in the desert, spent time out there at night." We brought it back to him and he just loved it. He was so inspired that in the daytime, when we weren't shooting, he went out with me and Greg and we just shot just a small shot that is in the movie.

Would you say those people you grew up with inspired how you played Duncan?

Yeah, I'm sure. Yeah, I grew up in Iowa. It was pretty flat. I always wanted to be up in the mountains. I wanted to go to a different world. So, the lust and the yearning to get out of where I was at, like go out and adventure out, to be that explorer, it very much inspired Duncan Idaho.

Of course, he's an incredible fighter. How'd you want his fighting style to define him?

I think just having the two short blades. I was fighting with blades more than swords. It's more intimate, right? Taking into consideration, obviously, the force field and being able to work through that. We worked a lot with Kali, which I've never done before. And oddly enough, my son really loves Kali, and he trained that. And so, there are moments that I got to put in for my boy Wolf where you touch your heart, and you put it to your head. That moment where I have with Timothée, I'm signaling to my son. It was really beautiful to sit and watch it, and take inspiration from him. And also, the stunt team obviously lined that up, it was originally their idea, but it was a great honor as a father to be able to do that for my 12-year-old boy.