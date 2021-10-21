Watch: The Halloween Episode Of Chucky Is Now Online For Free

"Child's Play" is my all-time favorite horror franchise – yes, really – so I was excited for "Chucky," the new SYFY series set within the continuity of the original movies (let's all ignore that remake, shall we?). That said, the first four episodes of the show, which I've seen, left me a little cold. Don't get me wrong – I'm happy to have Chucky creator Don Mancini still working in this world, and it's great to have Brad Dourif back as the voice of Chucky. But there's just something off about the show for me – but I will definitely be sticking with it in the hopes it gets better.

For now, though, you can watch the second episode of the show for free above. The second episode is set during Halloween, which gives Chucky a chance to wear a Hello Kitty mask – and it's adorable. Chucky also has some fun with a razor blade in an apple, because of course he does. The next episode of the show airs on October 26, 2021, so you should probably catch-up now! And here's the show's synopsis for good measure.