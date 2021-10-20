Mass Director Fran Kranz Worries About Our Attention Spans [Interview]

It's a contained story, but a big story, as well, given what it's about. Gun control is touched upon only briefly. Sometimes, when a movie covers a sensitive subject, sometimes dialogue unintentionally sounds more like talking points than people simply talking. Did you want to avoid that?

Completely. And I'll be totally honest, the first drafts of the screenplay of "Mass," well, it was called something else back then. The first drafts are so bloated with stuff like that, I'll be honest. I established these sort of four points of view, or these four characters. And less with an agenda or, sort of, a set of beliefs, but more as just who they were and how they were affected by a shooting. So it was just the father of the shooter, how can I imagine being in his shoes? The mother of the shooter, same thing. And then the mother and father of a victim. So I tried to improvise dialogue as those characters. But I was sitting on this kind of mountain of research that I'd been doing over the course of two years, so I had a tendency to go into more political rhetoric and opinions. It was a large part of the screenplay.

And I think much of the early writing process was just what you said, in that I had to really think about the character more than the opinion. I mean, there's a scene in the movie where Gail, Martha Plimpton's character, says, "Why are we talking about this? I didn't come here to talk about f**king politics." In the film, I think they barely get into it. It's about a minute and a half where they start kind of going down that road. Initially, that scene was probably five, six pages of back and forth.

Every time I'd go back to edit it, I'd say, "This is going on too long. She would cut them off then. She would cut them off then." And then we'd do a read-through with some actors and I'd ask them, "At what point were you frustrated? At what point could you not stand to hear this any longer?" And then it would get earlier and it would get shorter. So looking back, I realized there was too much research in the dialogue and not enough of the human emotion. And that was a big part of the early writing process, was knowing what was truthful to the character. Or knowing what was an author venting his opinion about these tragedies on a political level, on a societal level, on a cultural level, as opposed to the personal.

Excavating the personal out of the political, so to speak, was the big challenge of the first several months of writing, for sure. I think the script ended up where it needed to. I'm proud of where it is, but I know that there was a lot of that. And sometimes I feel like it was just my way of justifying my own research. It was almost as if I had to put it all on the page as a way of proving to myself I come at this with some authority or legitimacy. And then it was a way of, "Okay, now we don't need this. Now we don't need any of this. Now it just has to be about the suffering, and the yearning, and the longing of what these characters want." And they're not going to sit around on a soapbox for very long, you know?

When did you first want to direct? When did that become an ambition?

It's sort of a lame answer, but my whole life. I mentioned Martin Scorsese, I was always making mafia movies when I was a kid, with my brother and I. We'd make fake blood and have these weird shootouts shot with my home camcorder, things like that. No, I've always sort of dreamed about it. I would always say, "Next year I'm going to do it. Or this year I'm..." And I would write scripts and they just weren't... I couldn't get them to completion, or the idea wasn't something that I could get people behind. I think this started happening around 36, 37. When the Parkland shooting was, I was about, maybe, 37. I'm 40 now. So obviously, it's taken me a long time to realize this dream of mine.

I think a lot of it had to do with the frustration of being an actor. It's a difficult profession, a lot of rejection, a lot of disappointment. And then also, being a father, finally being a parent. I felt I don't want her to see me frustrated about dreams that I'm not being more proactive about realizing myself. And I don't care if I fail, or if the movie's terrible, or what, but I got to at least try. I want to be a role model or be a parent that shows her you make the effort. And so, Parkland happened, and she was about one and a half. And then I just kind of felt like a man on a mission, and I made the movie like my life depended on it. So Parkland was February 2018 and we were shooting November 2019. So, it happened pretty fast.