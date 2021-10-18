Win A Snake Eyes Prize Pack, Including A Copy Of The Film On 4K

With "Snake Eyes" coming to home video, we thought it only fair to give our lovely readers the opportunity to enjoy the film in 4K Blu-ray. But why stop there? Along with a copy of the movie, winners will receive a "Snake Eyes" t-shirt, pullover, hat, towels, face mask, sunglasses, and two temporary tattoos. Check out the full collection of loot pictured below.

That's right, an entire package of goodies just for you, and the rules are simple. To enter, start by following /Film on Twitter. Then, quote tweet the following Twitter message with an answer to this very important question; "Who is your favorite GI Joe character?"

#SnakeEyes is headed to 4K and Blu-ray tomorrow — and we're giving away some prize packs full of @SnakeEyesMovie swag to celebrate! Follow @slashfilm and quote tweet this with your favorite GI Joe character for a chance to win. pic.twitter.com/iftF0DNvde — /Film (@slashfilm) October 18, 2021

And since you can't have Snake Eyes without that lucky number two, /Film will randomly select two winners.