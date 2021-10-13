Night Raiders Trailer: The Debut Feature Executive Produced By Taika Waititi Offers A Vital Story

"Night Raiders" sees a Cree mother and daughter fighting against the odds in a military-occupied dystopian future. The film has been described as a "parable about the experience of the Indigenous peoples of North America," and billed as a drama about "resilience, courage and love." This female-driven dystopia is a co-production of Canadian and New Zealand companies, executive produced by Native New Zealander and Academy Award winner Taika Waititi.

In a version of North America torn apart by war, the disenfranchised are forced to fend for themselves. Gone are the days of citizenship, status or guarantees of food or shelter. So for the sake of her 11-year old daughter, Waseese (Brooklyn Letexier-Hart), the ever resilient Niska (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers) is willing to do it all. But the risk of starvation and illness is just one of her many worries as a parent. In this unsettling picture of America's future, children are considered wards of the state, torn from their parents and raised in the mysterious Academy schools. And as you can probably guess, almost nothing good comes from time spent in this secretive government institution ... except the guarantee of shelter warmth and food. But at what cost?

"Night Raiders" explores the answer to this question when Waseese is taken to an Academy and Niska joins an underground band of vigilantes, determined to rescue her daughter. The film comes from Saskatchewan-born Cree/Métis filmmaker Danis Goulet, making her feature debut with the Indigenous sci-fi thriller. Goulet has previously directed a number of short films and also served as consulting producer on the Canadian drama series, "Trickster." For "Night Raiders," Goulet took inspiration from Alfonso Cuarón's "Children of Men" and the military response to the Dakota Access Pipeline Protest, whilst commenting on Canada's Indian residential school system.

"Night Raiders" had its world premiere at the 2021 Berlin International Film Festival, was later presented at the Toronto International Film Festival and is also set to open the ImagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival. Also this year, writer-director Goulet received the TIFF Emerging Talent Award before premiering her debut feature at the festival.

"Night Raiders" arrives in theaters and on digital and On Demand on November 19, 2021.