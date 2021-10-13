A Sopranos Actor Is Ready To Haunt Your Lunch Meat This Halloween As The Gabaghoul

By now you might be wondering, "Just what the hell is gabaghoul?" If you've watched "The Sopranos," or other mafia-related entertainment, you've no doubt heard the word. But you might not know what it is, and there's a very good reason for that: gabaghoul isn't really called gabaghoul. It's actually called "capicola," and I've heard people pronounce it that way, and it always sounds wrong. "Can I have half a pound of cap-ee-cola?" they say, and then we all gather around them and laugh.

As for what "capicola" is, it's basically a cross between prosciutto (another Italian cold cut) and sausage. I'm a vegetarian, so I don't eat it myself. But growing up in Philadelphia and then later the Southern New Jersey region, I've heard the word used many times, especially by my late father. As for why certain people pronounce it "gabaghoul," there's no official answer, but the likely explanation is that non-English speakers who immigrated to America from Italy in the past began speaking a kind of broken English as they adapted to life here in the United States. As a result, certain words changed and were passed down through generations. In other words, gabaghoul isn't an Italian word or anything of that sort. It's just slang. As this helpful article from Esquire tells us:

What we hear in places like Jersey, Staten Island, and New York is actually the result of former immigrants hanging on to their native dialect, and passing elements of that down through generations of Americans who may not even have a clue what the actual contemporary Italian language sounds like today.

And now, gabaghoul it's part of Halloween, I guess? Spooky! But I just have one final question: is it too late to go back and add the Gabaghoul into scenes in "The Many Saints of Newark"?